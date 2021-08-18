Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum hosting virtual history lectures to honor sesquicentennial

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– To honor the city of Colorado Spring’s 150th anniversary, the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is now hosting free, public regional history lectures.

The next virtual lecture called “Sense of Place in Colorado Springs” will be presented by professor of geography at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs John Harner on Saturday, Aug. 21 starting at 2:00 p.m. through Zoom.

Harner’s book entitled “Profiting from the Peak: Landscape and Liberty in Colorado Springs” chronicles the geography of the city in ten chapters while asking the question of what shapes the city’s identity. The book is now available for purchase in the museum’s gift store.

Courtesy of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

Meg Poole, the museum’s program coordinator, said, “The CSPM is thrilled to delve into regional history through this scholar program series as we round off our Sesquicentennial year. We are thrilled to create a platform for local scholars to share their knowledge and provide greater insight into regional history topics.”

Those interested in attending the virtual lecture series must register here. It will also be available on Facebook live on the museum’s Facebook. Should you miss a lecture or wish to go back and watch past lectures, visit the museum website here.

The full 2021 Virtual Scholar series is as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 11 – 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – “Celebrating the Penrose Legacy on the 80th Anniversary of Penrose Heritage Museum” by Sarah Woods, curator of Historic Properties and Archives with the El Pomar Foundation

Saturday, Oct. 9 – 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – “Quenching Our Thirst—Population Growth and Water System Development” by Casey Pearce, records system administrator for the City of Colorado Springs, and Eric Perramond, profesor of southwest studies at Colorado College. This lecture is sponsored by the Pikes Peak Heritage Series, a program of the El Pomar Foundation

Saturday, Nov. 13 – 2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – “Katherine Lee Bates’ Vision of Colorado, America and Womanhood” by Katherine Scott Sturdevant, author and senior history professor at Pikes Peak Community College.

To learn more about the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, visit their website here.