Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum announces 2022 lecture series

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum presents the 2022 Lecture Series, featuring various speakers of diverse perspectives on Pikes Peak regional history. This year’s series will be hosted in-person with limited seating in the Division I Courtroom.

“The 2022 series has a lot to offer audiences – from historic preservation, to food culture, to the art of dance – all through the dynamic lens of local history.” – Meg Poole, CSPM Program Coordinator

If you cannot join us in-person, a recording of the lecture will be available the week after the event to watch on the website.

The first lecture, The Paradoxes of Politics in Colorado Springs, will be presented by Dr. Joshua Dunn on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 2:00 p.m.Dunn is a Professor and Chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

Despite being known as the “Evangelical Vatican,” there is more to the politics of Colorado Springs. Social, economic and defense-related factions of modern conservatism have a significant presence in the city, leading to unusual controversies among them and with the city’s progressive citizens.

Dr. Dunn will explore paradoxes that reveal the more complicated nature of Colorado Springs’ politics. Registration is open at www.cspm.org/lectureseries.

The 2022 Scholar Series features 11 presentations and is generously sponsored by the Giddings Foundation.

Here is a selection of upcoming following programs:

A Touch of Colorado Springs’ Black History – Saturday, Feb. 12 at 2 – 3 p.m.

Presented by Candice McNight, AAHGS

Colorado Springs’ Women Everyone Should Know – Saturday, March 12 at 2 – 3 p.m.

Presented by Leah Davis Witherow, CSPM Curator of History