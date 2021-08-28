Musicians of the CSPO set to return to the stage during concert fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For the first time since February 2020, Musicians of the CSPO will present a full program with a full orchestra.

The group will return to the stage on August 28 at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church located at 420 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903.



“We are proud of what we have been able to accomplish on our own, but are in need of your support to make this full reunion possible,” Trombonist Jeremy Van Hoy said. “Our goal is for this concert to be the culmination of these summer presentations with the full orchestra back together finally!”



The concert is free and open to the public, but CSPO is asking for donations so the musicians (who are in the midst of a labor dispute) can be compensated in full. A GoFundMe was created in hopes of raising $35,000.

As of this report, the group has raised nearly $38,000.

To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/54nr/saintsaens-organ-symphony-concert.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story stated the Colorado Springs Philharmonic Orchestra would be performing. This was incorrect. Musicians of the CSPO will be performing. The article has been updated.