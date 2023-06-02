(SPONSORED) The Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group (CSOG) is hosting the Annual Ambassadors for Hope Charity Golf Tournament this fall.

The tournament will take place September 18, 2023 at Flying Horse Golf Course. The proceeds will benefit Reclaiming Hope, a non-profit helping survivors of human trafficking. CSOG wanted to bring business leaders together to create awareness, develop resources, and build a safer Colorado Springs Community

Organizers are currently looking for players and sponsors.

For more information visit AmbassadorsForHopeCOS.com.