COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s been one year since conversations about moving the Space Command Center from Colorado Springs to Huntsville, Alabama began. Former President Donald Trump first proposed the idea — and it’s a decision Colorado Springs’ officials say was politically motivated.

“I have every reason to believe that President Trump’s motivation was the fact he lost control of Colorado by 13 percent and won Alabama by 28 percent,” said Mayor John Suthers of Colorado Springs.

However, the Department of Defense’s Office of Inspector General, having finished the recommendation for the relocation, found the recommendation “reasonable” and “not improperly influenced by politics”.

Now Colorado Springs officials are pushing back. Particularly because, as Mayor Suther’s noted Wednesday, the OIG report also confirms “that keeping USSPACECOM in Colorado Springs is in the best interest of national security.”

Moving it from Colorado Springs, he said, “is not in the best interests of national defense and not in the best interest of the American taxpayer.”

The Mayor and other officials held a press conference on Wednesday to provide statements against the decision to move the Space Command Center. Credit: Sarah Hempelmann

An El Paso County Commissioner said the move would not be a cost effective.

“It would cost billions of dollars to take a capability and move it from one location to another, and that would add no capability in space command whatsoever,” said Stan VanderWerf of District 3. “And those billions of dollars are really needed by the Department of Defense to enhance other capabilities.”

Mayor Suthers said it could impact national security, especially at a time when it’s needed most.

“If you move to Huntsville, it’s going to take at least six years to get full operational capability,” he said. “And keep in mind, that was said at a point in time when we weren’t in the midst of of the war between Russia and Ukraine.”

On a local level, the chief development officer for the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC said moving the Space Command Center will impact the economy in Colorado Springs.

“The total output of U.S. Space Command in 2020 was estimated to be 450.6 million dollars,” said Jim Lovewell. “The earnings were 104.2 million dollars, and the employment rate would be an estimated 1400 for that headquarters personnel.”

Mayor Suthers said if the Space Command Center is ultimately moved, the military will continue to grow and train space force officers locally.

“Whether or not Space Command locates here, the military and defense industry is going to expand.”