Colorado Springs officers talk suicidal man down from I-25 and Cimarron Bridge

COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday night around 10 p.m., Colorado Springs officers responded to the I-25 and Cimarron Bridge after receiving reports that a man was pacing back and forth on the bridge.

When the CSPD Crisis Response Team (CRT) arrived, officers tried to make contact with the man. When they got closer, the man climbed onto the edge of the bridge and threatened to jump.

Additional officers responded and, for the safety of motorists, I-25 and Cimarron St. was shut down.

Over the course of five hours, officers negotiated with the man while making plans to ensure his safety. During negotiations, the man came down from the edge of the bridge long enough for officers to use tools to safely detain him.

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was placed on a mental health hold.