(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs is inviting residents to celebrate National Park and Recreation Month in July by participating in a number of free community events and entering contests.

The City said to recognize Park and Recreation Month free community events are taking place throughout Colorado Springs and online. The events include a coloring contest for kids and the annual Discover COS Calendar photo contest.

New this year the City is holding a Challenge Card Contest to encourage self-guided exploration of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) facilities. If participants complete 10 items on the card they are entered to win one of six prizes.

“We are fortunate to live in a community with amazing natural resources and park professionals who steward our vibrant park and recreation system,” said Britt Haley, PRCS director. “We are excited to celebrate Park and Recreation Month in Colorado Springs with a variety of activities for residents of all ages and abilities that encourage residents and visitors to explore the outdoor spaces so readily available in our city.”

PRCS is also hosting the following free community events:

Thursday, July 6, Zumba in the Park and Community Fair at Panorama Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 15, Family Fun Walk at Memorial Park from 9 a.m. to Noon.

Friday, July 28 Music in the Park in Piñon Valley Park from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More information about free community events can be found on the City’s website.