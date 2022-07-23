COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The community came out on Saturday to help build beds for kids who don’t have one of their own. Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Aspen Auto Clinic provided the equipment and everyone got to have a hand in the collective goal of making sure no kid sleeps on the floor.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace said this is the reality for about 3 percent of kids in Colorado Springs.

“We help kids that are sleeping on the floor, sleeping with siblings, blow-up mattress, sleeping on a futon or a couch with their parents or whatever else,” said Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter president, Denny Butts. “And we want them to have a bed.”

The non-profit has been making beds for kids since 2018.

“We’ve built a couple hundred,” Butts said. “And then we’ve built another hundred that are in the warehouse right now with sheets and pillows and mattresses and donations.”

It’s growing impact has encouraged Aspen Auto Clinic to get involved as well.

The community came out in the July heat to build beds for kids.

“This is actually our first annual build with Sleep in Heavenly Peace and Aspen,” said Justin Bosco, marketing director for Aspen Auto Clinic. “I volunteered with them in the past and I really love what they do and I thought this was a great way to put some manpower behind the build.”

Roughly 20 volunteers came out to help Aspen Auto Clinic and Sleep in Heavenly Peace screw together pieces of wood to make bed frames.

“We’re really just coming together to support a great cause,” Bosco said.

It’s also a rewarding one as well, volunteers said as they later get to see the reactions of the kids when they receive their beds.

“They’re normally jumping up and down and they want to help put their bed together and they’re super excited to crawl in their bed immediately even though it’s the middle of the day,” Butts said.

For the kids that come out to volunteers, Butts said it can be an eye-opening experience.

“He was eight at that time,” Butts said of his son who came to help him deliver a bed to a boy who didn’t have one. “And he said he had nothing in his room, he had no toys, he didn’t have a bed and he was really kind of thrown by it so it was kind of one of those things to make an impact on my kids to see how they can help the community and do things.”