(COLORADO SPRINGS) – 2023 is officially here, and what better way to start off the new year than with some resolutions? Fox21 News went to downtown Colorado Springs to find out what the community is planning for this year.

“It’s a lot of fun to reach goals and put yourself up, so you’re not just sitting around,” said Morgan Cherry.

For some people sitting around is the last thing on the 2023 agenda, with big plans on the way.

“I want to buy my own home by the end of this year, and take my children out of the country, to travel,” said Tia Satterfield.

“Get better at snowboarding, faster at running, travel more, and go on more adventures,” said Dustin Berger.

But some say the key to keeping your resolutions, is to not go big.

“I think the problem with people taking too big of chunks is that they don’t keep them. And then by March or February, they quit…It doesn’t have to be big things. It could be really small things,” said Chris O’Flynn.

So, setting the bar low might be the way to go.

“I’m just trying to survive this one,” said Charles Vail.

The new year also brings new beginnings.

“I’m actually trying to be a firefighter right now, and I think that’s where all my energy should be going,” said Gabriella Cooper.

“Becoming more of a morning person,” said Ria Rana.

“To move up at my dance studio,” said Madlyn Laporte.

As well as some endings.

“I wanna retire,” said Daniel Contreras, with a laugh.

Some interesting combos.

“More flexible and better grades,” said Brooklyn Kuffman.

Grades were a big one for the students of Colorado Springs.

“Being more consistent in school,” said Keryn Casteel.

“Good grades,” Emily Katz said firmly.

“Study more,” said Milin Rana, who is in the process of completing his residency.

And of course, the gains.

“Get back in my gym…get back on my grind,” said Jacob Armijl.

But most of all for 2023, many people hope to spread the love.

“To show more gratitude, more grace, more love towards everyone, and be more compassionate,” said Armijl.

“To be more patient with my kids,” said Cooper

“I would love to prioritize my family and my friends,” said Casteel.