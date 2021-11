COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Local police are looking for two people who committed an armed robbery at a Colorado Springs auto store.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), two people went inside the NAPA Auto Parts – Southern Colorado Auto & Truck Parts Co. on South Academy Boulevard around 7:30 Thursday morning.

The robbers brandished a handgun, stole several items, and then drove away.

No arrests have been made, however, the CSPD Robbery Unit has assumed the investigation.