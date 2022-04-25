COLORADO SPRINGS– Colorado Springs was ranked the 9th best City in America to start a business by WalletHub.

Data collected in a study by WalletHub compared relative startup opportunities in 100 U.S. cities based on 20 metrics in three categories: Business Environment, Access to Resources and Business Costs.

“This ranking speaks to an incredible amount of very intentional work by the City, the business community and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC to create an environment that is welcoming to businesses,” said Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers.

Categories where Colorado Springs excelled were office space affordability ranked 2nd, corporate taxes ranked 8th and job growth between 2016-2020 ranked 16th.

President and CEO of Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, Johnna Reeder Kleymeyer said, “Entrepreneurship drives innovation throughout our business community and across all industries.” Kleymeyer stated that “the ranking is a testament to the intentional work across agencies.” The city will continue to ensure it remains a top place in the ranks.

“This is a big win, and we’re not taking our foot off the pedal,” said Kleymeyer.

The full methodology of rankings can be found on WalletHub.