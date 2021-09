COLORADO SPRINGS — A fire forced the evacuation of the Super 8 Motel near I-25 and Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to 4604 Rusina Road where they fought the fire, which, they said, was contained to one room on the motel’s fourth floor.

At this point the cause of the fire has not been determined.

Up to 30 people were forced out of the motel as crews remained on scene to investigate.

No one was injured.