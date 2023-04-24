(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A video shared to FOX21 News shows a mayoral candidate’s campaign sign vandalized with a racial slur in front of a burning cross.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) confirmed it is in the early stages of an investigation.

The video shows Yemi Mobolade’s campaign sign spray painted in red with a racial slur and a cross lit on fire in front of it.

Mobolade said he is aware of the video but does not know if the video was real or if it was staged.

“Either way, it’s reprehensible,” said Mobolade. “This is not the Colorado Springs we know and it is likely the actions of an unhealthy individual.”

The City’s mayoral candidate went on to say the video is “heinous content” that is a “distraction from what this election is about– our families and building a Colorado Springs that puts our families first.”

The candidate in the runoff election for mayor, Wayne Williams, condemned the act and said such sentiments and actions have no place in Colorado Springs.

Both Mobolade and Williams are set to appear at a candidate forum Monday evening, April 24.