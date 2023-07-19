(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ahead of Mayor Yemi Mobolade’s 100th day in office, Colorado Springs’ 42nd Mayor has identified 42 priorities to address the city’s challenges around public safety, infrastructure, and economic vitality.

Since taking office and until the middle of 2024, Mayor Mobolade is finishing the plan from the previous administration while at the same time mixing in some of his top priorities.

“First one is to build support within the various levels of government, that is on the federal level, at the state level, and at the local level,” Mayor Mobolade explained. “Number two is to engage the community and build public confidence, and number three is to address our city’s most urgent and pressing issues in the areas of public safety, housing and infrastructure, and economic vitality.”

Mayor Mobolade wants to be Colorado Springs’ biggest advocate, but to do that, he needs the community’s support.

“What we are doing really well at is when the needs come our way we are responding quickly, but my ask for our residents is to be our eyes and to report issues you see,” Mayor Mobolade said.

By heading to GoCOS! the community can report an issue or join the conversation at the Mayor’s bi-weekly Friday discussion.

“No one else is going to advocate for you if you don’t advocate for yourself,” Mayor Mobolade explained. “There is a very limited pot of money and the cities who get those funding opportunities are the ones that are banging on the door of Congress. I want to be that mayor that bangs on that door and says Colorado Springs wants first dibs on those opportunities.”

To show the community how Mayor Mobolade will accomplish his goals, the Mayor has published a progress dashboard on the Colorado Springs’ website detailing his first 100 days in office.

Throughout his term, Mayor Mobolade wants to bring housing within reach for all, while launching a homelessness and mental health summit to bring together mental health practitioners and community leaders to explore new opportunities.

“The good news is that the most recent point-in-time survey shows we’re making progress,” Mayor Mobolade explained. “While we’ve had a dip from 1,600 to 1,300, that’s 1,300 people that are still not experiencing that quality of life. If we don’t take care of our mental health crisis, it’s all just bandaid solutions.”

Mayor Mobolade is also reviewing the 2024 budget priorities and plans to launch the mayoral 2024 strategic plan process. At the State of the City on Sept. 14th, Mayor Mobolade will issue a report on the progress made under the first 100 days of his administration.