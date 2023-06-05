FOX21 News will provide a live stream of the ceremony in the video player above.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs’ first elected black mayor, Yemi Mobolade, will be sworn in on Tuesday, June 6 becoming the 42nd mayor of Colorado Springs.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place on the south steps of the Pioneers Museum at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. If there is inclement weather the ceremony will move to the City Auditorium.

FOX21 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister will serve as emcee for the ceremony. The ceremony will feature speeches from outgoing Mayor John Suthers and Leah Davis of the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum. Governor Jared Polis is also expected to attend.

Vermijo Street will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the ceremony, and the City of Colorado Springs advises the public to use alternate routes.

