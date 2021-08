COLORADO SPRINGS — The Committee for Addiction, Education, and Recovery is providing support services Tuesday to mark International Overdose Awareness Day. The group is inviting the community out to mourn the loved ones they’ve lost to overdose.

P.J. Higgins and Dominique Knowles visited FOX21 Morning News to talk about Tuesday night’s event.

Those interested in attending should arrive at City Hall (107 N. Nevada Avenue) at 6 p.m.