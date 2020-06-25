Colorado Springs marijuana dispensary offering cash reward following attempted robbery

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mark Eccher owner of Healing Canna in Colorado Springs has had enough after a man tried breaking into his business, early Sunday morning.

“Criminals, they are opportunist anytime you have something of value they are going to exploit that,” Eccher said.

On Father’s Day morning, a man was caught on camera lingering behind Healing Canna on South Chestnut Street. He tried the knocking and opening the door several times before throwing a rock at Eccher’s car. In the video, you can see Eccher coming out and going after the man but lost him.

This Healing Canna location on the west side of town has been subject to several attempted robberies throughout the years, and many of these attempts, including Sundays, have all been caught on surveillance video.

Thieves have tried it all from crowbars to slamming trucks into the shop.

Eccher says, “You catch one and two more pop up, but you gotta take them as they come, or else you let them run rampant.”

Eccher believes the thief was after his product but he could also be after cash.

The shop no longer operates as a cash-only business, but other shops do, and Eccher thinks that may add to the attraction of his dispensary.

“Previously, it was a cash-only business we got banking about a year, and still not everyone has banking, a lot of places are cash-only, and cash is king,” said the owner of Healing Canna.

Last month, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the state would join a coalition of 34 states urging Congress to pass legislation allowing marijuana-related businesses to access the banking system.

“Many legitimate businesses have been pushed into cash-dependent models because they don’t have access to the federal banking system. At a time when COVID-19 has exacerbated health and safety concerns related to cash exchanges, now more than ever, it is vital Congress act on this point. We in Colorado will continue to be at the forefront of defending our businesses and their employees.” Statement from Attorney General, Phil Weiser

The Healing Canna shop that was targetted is currently shut down due to COVID-19, but Eccher plans to reopen the shop within the next coming weeks.

If you have any information regarding Sunday’s attempted robbery, CSPD wants you to call them. Eccher is also offering a $500 reward.