Colorado Springs Marathon needs volunteers for weekend race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Marathon is coming up this weekend, and volunteers are needed.

Volunteers will get the chance to mingle in the running community while simultaneously supporting runners in the marathon itself.

Several stations need assistance and are as follows:

Oct. 1: Expo and packet pickup at the Hybl Center from 12:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 2: Post race refreshments from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. and from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Oct. 2: Kids K from 9:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

Oct 2: Event tear down from 1:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering is invited to sign up at this link.

To learn more about the Colorado Springs Marathon, click here.