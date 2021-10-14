Colorado Springs man wanted for murder arrested in New York

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man wanted for murder in Colorado Springs was been taken into custody by New York State Police Investigators on October 13.

Colorado Springs Police obtained a warrant for the arrest of 31-year-old William Cruz, Jr. after a welfare check at a home on Grand Vista Circle revealed the body of 29-year-old Masany Cruz.

When that welfare check was called in, a missing person report had already been filed in New Jersey for the same person.

The incident prompted a multi-state investigation with the cooperation of law enforcement agencies in New Jersey and New York until Cruz was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Ms. Cruz’s death is the 28th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2021.