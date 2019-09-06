Colorado Springs man sentenced to 40 years in prison for kidnapping and sexual assault

COLORADO SPRINGS — Robert Michael Durbin was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison on Friday followed by mandatory parole for kidnapping and sexual assault.

“This is one of the most brutal & unfortunate (cases) I have ever had to preside over,” Judge David Gilbert said according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. (This is) “some of the most brutal and sadistic behavior that I have ever witnessed – including dozens and dozens of homicides that I’ve presided over in my career,” Judge Gilbert added.

Police said the physical and sexual assault happened in an apartment on University Drive, which is in the area northwest of Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. The two suspects, 44-year-old Robert Durbin and 25-year-old Kirsten Moore, knew the victim, according to police.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital.