(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced on Friday, Aug. 25, that 47-year-old Brandon Bourret of Colorado Springs was sentenced to 25 years for the production of child pornography.

Bourret’s case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse

According to a press release and the facts contained in a plea agreement, Bourret began sexually abusing a 13-year-old when he lived in the Philippines in 2011 and created photographs depicting the abuse during that time.

Bourret moved back to the United States in October 2011 and continued to sexually abuse the minor, creating photos and videos during trips to the Philippines in 2012 and 2013.

Bourret, while living in Colorado, used the internet to produce sexually explicit images of the minor and a second victim from April 2014 to July 2014.

“The exploitation of children is a grievous and intolerable crime,” said United States Attorney Cole Finegan. “Thanks to the efforts of our law enforcement partners, this predator has been stopped in his tracks.”

Bourret was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison, followed by seven years of supervised release on Aug. 16, 2023.