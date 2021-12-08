Colorado Springs man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for producing child pornography

DENVER – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado has announced that Colorado Springs resident Gregory Lopez, age 28, has been sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison, followed by 20 years on supervised release for production and transportation of child pornography.

Lopez was advertising the sale of child pornography on “The Onion Router” or TOR network, which makes it difficult for users to learn each other’s physical location. A federal agent observed the advertisement and began communicating with Lopez.

On May 6, 2020, in exchange for $40, the defendant sent the agent five videos depicting the sexual abuse of a minor victim, who was seven years old. A search warrant was executed at the defendant’s home in Colorado Springs the next day. Lopez was home, identified the minor, admitted to creating the videos and admitted to selling the videos. He also possessed around 265 video s files and 20 image files depicting child pornography.

“Sexual abuse of children is egregious and harms victims for their lifetime,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “Due to the excellent work of federal law enforcement and the Colorado’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the victim in this case is no longer in danger, and the perpetrator has been removed from the community for a very long time.”

“This sentencing should send a very clear message to this defendant and others like him, that HSI will punish anyone who engages in the inexcusable abuse of innocent children,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge, HSI Denver. “We’re grateful for the collaboration with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners in Colorado to target and prosecute criminals who exploit children.”

U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello sentenced Gregory Lopez on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

Homeland Security Investigations and the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Alecia L. Riewerts handled the prosecution of the case.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.