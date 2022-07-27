COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that 52-year-old Douglas Floyd of Colorado Springs, plead guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy in Colorado Springs.

According to the plea agreement, the defendant conspired with two co-defendants to violate federal drug laws. Between December 2021 and January 2022, the three suspects agreed to distribute blue pills to a juvenile and his friends, according to police reports.

The blue pills contained fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance, and para-fluorofentanyl, a Schedule I controlled substance.

According to the plea agreement, the juvenile’s death on January 31, 2022, resulted from the use of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl contained within pills that were distributed as part of the conspiracy. The defendant was in the distribution chain of the drugs that resulted in the death of the 16-year-old minor.

Floyd will be sentenced on October 17, 2022. The case against the two co-defendants remains ongoing in federal district court in Denver.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver Division and the Colorado Springs Police Department.