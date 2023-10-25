(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man from Colorado Springs pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the FBI, on Jan. 6 49-year-old Jonathan David Grace marched to the U.S. Capitol grounds and joined a group of rioters attempting to violently push their way past officers who had formed a police line in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel entrance of the Capitol.

The FBI said at around 3:12 p.m. Grace entered the Tunnel and joined the collective efforts to push into the police line, Grace then made his way into the mob of rioters inside the tunnel and joined them in using their collective body weight against officers, with one officer being heard screaming in pain as he was smashed between a shield and a metal door frame.

After officers gained control of the Tunnel and made Grace and others exit, court documents state Grace remained near the Tunnel and reentered at around 3:15 p.m. He then made his way to the front of the mob and joined others in pushing against law enforcement while yelling commands such as “PUSH!”, “LET’S GO!”, and “WHOSE STREETS? OUR STREETS!”

The FBI said Grace and others continued to push against officers until Grace was expelled from the Tunnel at around 3:18 p.m. where he remained nearby and watched as rioters dragged an officer out of the tunnel and attacked him.

About 20 minutes after leaving the Tunnel, Grace joined other rioters who attempted to force their way into the Capitol building, as officers tried to clear the Tunnel, Grace remained at the front, fighting with officers and using his body to maintain ground. Grace held onto the tunnel archway and resisted officers’ pushing. Grace also according to documents, forcefully pushed into the officers, making physical contact as he assaulted them.

Grace retreated after being sprayed by police with an irritant.

According to the FBI, Grace pleaded guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Grace will be sentenced on Jan. 30, 2024.