Colorado Springs man arrested for sexually exploiting and luring children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man has been arrested on charges related to the sexual exploitation and luring of children.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on the morning of Nov. 4th, investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 2300 block of North Franklin Street, near Bonforte Park.

2300 block of North Franklin Street

During the search warrant, Treveon Fuquon Tony Evans, 24, was arrested for crimes related to the sexual exploitation and luring of children. Evans was transported to CJC where he is being held without bond until an appearance before a judge.

The Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Unit is comprised of Investigators with the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.