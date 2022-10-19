(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs is holding public input meetings for the 2023 proposed budget and about the proposed annexation of 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs.

On Monday, Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m., Colorado Springs City Council will hold a meeting for public feedback on the proposed 2023 city budget. There will be further meetings as the budget goes through the approval process.

Monday, Nov. 14 – City Council Budget Markup Session

Tuesday, Nov. 22 – First reading of 2023 budget ordinance at City Council Regular Meeting

Tuesday, Dec. 13 – Second reading of 2023 budget ordinance at City Council Regular Meeting

The public is also invited to give feedback about the proposed annexation of 3,200 acres southeast of Colorado Springs known as Amara on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

Courtesy: City of Colorado Springs

The City is encouraging residents wishing to speak at the Town Halls to sign up in advance by emailing allcouncil@coloradosprings.gov or calling (719) 385-5480.