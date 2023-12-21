(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Deriva Energy, a Charlotte-based renewable generation developer announced on Thursday, Dec. 21 that Pike Solar the largest solar array in the area is now generating and delivering electricity to Colorado Springs Utilities customers.

According to Deriva Energy, the solar array will provide energy to Springs Utilities through a 17-year agreement. The array sits on 1,310 acres south of Colorado Springs and has a capacity of 175 megawatts or 175 million watts and will generate enough electricity annually to serve the energy needs of about 46,300 homes.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

“Now the largest solar array on our system, Pike Solar represents a significant step toward our goal of an 80% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030,” said Springs Utilities Chief Executive Officer Travas Deal. “While this is a major development, our work is just beginning. Pike Solar joins many other projects and initiatives in our Sustainable Energy Plan to provide our community with a cleaner energy future and a resilient and sustainable electric grid.”

“We are grateful for the support of the local community, state stakeholders, and our dedicated team for bringing this solar plant to completion,” said Chris Fallon, President of Deriva Energy. “This is a critical step closer to achieving Colorado Springs Utilities’ sustainable energy goals and look forward to powering homes and businesses with new, clean electricity.”

With Pike Solar, renewable energy represents about 27% of Spring Utilities’ energy portfolio.