Colorado Springs Kennel Club Dog Show Weekend

The Colorado Springs Kennel Club hosts the American Kennel Club (AKC) sanctioned dog shows at the Norris-Penrose Event Center.

They are representing more than 5,000 dog clubs, including 109 in Colorado. At least 1,100 exhibitors are expected at this big show weekend. Junior handlers are also present and can obtain the same titles and awards as adult handlers if they qualify. The Specialties Show was hosted by the Sporting Dog Club of Colorado Springs, and the All Breed Shows hosted by the Colorado Springs Kennel Club.

The Colorado Springs Kennel Club also provides information to protect and advance the interests of purebred dogs; and conducts shows, obedience and rally trials, as well as others.

All Breed Shows starting Friday, June 28th, 2019, and repeating every day until Sunday, June 30th, 2019 from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.