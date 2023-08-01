(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A recent report from U.S. News and World Report named UCHealth Memorial Hospital as the fourth best in the state of Colorado.

The report also named the hospital as the best in Colorado Springs, making it the highest-ranked hospital in Southern Colorado. U.S. News ranked Memorial Hospital as “high performing in stroke, cancer care, cardiac procedures, and hip replacements,” read a press release.

“This recognition for our hospitals is a testament to the hard work of UCHealth’s dedicated staff and providers who go above and beyond every day to ensure our patients receive the best care,” said Elizabeth B. Concordia, UCHealth President and CEO. “Quality, safety, and an unmatched clinical experience are always UCHealth’s top priorities.”

UCHealth had two additional hospitals ranked in the top five including; the University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora at number one, and the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland at number two.