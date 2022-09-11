COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs hosted a 9/11 commemoration ceremony in Memorial Park on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The event to honor the victims of the September 11 attacks featured remarks from Mayor John Suthers, the Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal, and Colorado Springs Police Chaplain.

Colorado Springs City Councilmember Randy Helms also shared his story when he was at the Pentagon that day.

“What I remember is the uncommon valor that the American citizens displayed that day by rushing into danger, knowing what the consequences would be. That’s the history of our nation,” said Helms.

The event ended with a wreath-laying ceremony and a performance of Taps.