Colorado Springs holiday pop-up shops report successful first week; here’s where you can shop local

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After almost a week of the holiday pop-up shops opening, these businesses celebrated their collective grand opening on Saturday. So far, businesses are reporting a successful first week.

The program launched in 2014 as a way for online boutiques to test out setting up shop in a brick and mortar location. During the celebratory grand opening, many of these shops offered special discounts, treats and other things to kickstart their opening.

“This is more of an official “hey we’re open, we’re here, come check us out.” We’ve kind of been practicing all of this week we just had and now it’s time,” said Jenna Reece, owner of Maggie M Boutique.

So far, shop owners have said that the initial response from the community has been encouraging.

“We’ve been so welcomed by the downtown partnership and the community of other retailers and so they’ve been coming in to celebrate with us too which has been really great,” said Jessie Gingrich, owner of Mountain Standard Goods.

Store employee helps customer check out at Maggie M Boutique

“The feedback has been really positive,” said Nickie Frye, owner of Good Eye. “Everybody who’s come in has been excited about the store. They’ve been really complimentary. There seems to be a lot of restaurants down here, but not that many boutiques so it’s just nice to have a variety for people to walk around. It’s fun to shop local.”

Due to an immense response from the community in the past couple days, Gingrich said that she is considering renewing her lease when the program ends and establishing a permanent presence.

“First of all we’ve had a great time. It’s been really fun. And business has been pretty steady so, so far we’re still looking forward to and wanting to be able to stay in our location,” Gingrich told FOX21.

Other shop owners said they liked their current location, but they’re just excited to try it out and see how it goes.

“I have a fairly massive website and that’s a meticulous, tedious thing,” Frye said. “I’m absolutely interested in making it a permanent location. It’s a little bit off the beaten path so that will depend on if the community likes the store and if they want to support me I’ll stay. If it isn’t what they’re looking for then I’ll just continue selling online.”

Reece said she wanted to see how having a location in downtown works, before making any concrete definitive statements.

“I mean, so far so good. And then, hopefully in the future we’ll be another one of downtown’s establishments.”

The shop owners have until December 31 to decide if they want to stay at their location, or switch to online. You can currently find them in the Colorado Springs downtown area.

BUSINESS LOCATIONS AND INFORMATION

MOUNTAIN STANDARD GOODS, 226 N. Tejon St. Open 10 am – 6 pm Mon-Sat, 11 am – 4 pm Sunday Sustainably minded men’s apparel, gifts and curated vintage home goods and furniture Instagram @mst_goods

226 N. Tejon St. MAGGIE M BOUTIQUE, 7 S. Tejon St. Open 10 am- 6pm Tues-Sat, 11 am-5 pm Sunday, closed Monday Comfortable, stylish and functional clothing for baby and mom, home décor and accessories, bath and body products. Instagram and Facebook @shopmaggiem

7 S. Tejon St. GOOD EYE , 111 E. Pikes Peak Ave. Sustainably and ethically produced goods, vintage women’s clothing, jewelry and accessories

, 111 E. Pikes Peak Ave.

