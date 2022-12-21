The black Christmas tree is having a moment right now. Check out all of your options before you decide on the one that’s best for you.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Administrative and elected administrative offices in the City of Colorado Springs will be fully closed in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

The following agencies will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2:

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside Community Centers

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Program at Memorial Park

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

The following City entities will remain open during these holidays, though some have shortened operating hours, as noted below: