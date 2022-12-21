(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Administrative and elected administrative offices in the City of Colorado Springs will be fully closed in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.
The following agencies will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside Community Centers
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Program at Memorial Park
- Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
The following City entities will remain open during these holidays, though some have shortened operating hours, as noted below:
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum will be closed Saturday, Dec. 24
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain
- Open Dec. 24, and Jan. 1, (weather permitting) from 9 a.m. and last entry at 3 p.m. Call (719) 385-7325 for the most current weather conditions.
- Closed Dec. 25
- Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries offices will be closed, but gates are open to visitors
- Sertich Ice Center
- Open Dec. 24: Public Skate 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Public Skate 1:30 to 3 p.m., Public Skate 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Dec. 31: No Public Skate times
- Jan. 1: No Public Skate times
- Skate in the Park at Acacia Park presented by Academy Bank
- Walk-up tickets. Schedule and pricing information at DowntownCS.com/Skate.
- Open Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Closed Dec. 25
- Open Jan. 1, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Patty Jewett and Valley Hi municipal golf courses:
- Open Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. Last 18-hole tee time is 10 a.m., last 9-hole tee time is noon (Weather Pending)
- Closed Dec. 25
- Open Jan. 1 at 9 a.m. (Weather Pending)
- Patty Jewett Bar & Grill
- Open Dec. 24, from 8 a.m. to noon
- Closed Dec. 25
- Open Dec. 31, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Valley Hi Grill & Pub
- Open Dec. 24, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Closed Dec. 25
- Open Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.