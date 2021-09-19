Colorado Springs holds first-ever plane pull to support Special Olympics athletes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The National Museum of World War II Aviation and Special Olympics Colorado teamed up to help deserving athletes living in our state.

On Saturday, Colorado Springs’ first plane pull was held at the museum and raised more than $50,000.

With over 15,000 Special Olympics athletes in Colorado, event organizers said fundraisers are critical in helping athletes compete.

Participants pull historic 25,000-pound PBY Catalina aircraft

“Things like this, we get to do the plane pull and the polar plunge we do all kinds of fun stuff,” Special Olympics athlete Vincent Egan explained. “This is the most important thing, funding Special Olympics athletes.”

“Our competitions for our athletes, which they greatly rely on not just for health and fitness but comradery, socialization,” said Special Olympics Colorado Director of Events Alexandra Pol.

Now that the plane pull event has passed, preparations are starting for the annual Polar Plunge that is scheduled for November.