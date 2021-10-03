Colorado Springs hold 4th Annual Urban Living Tour

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Saturday, people were given a sneak peak at some of the upcoming housing projects coming to downtown Colorado Springs during the 4th Annual Urban Living Tour.

Attendees got to explore six different locations including brand new apartments and lofts. The tour also showcased some of the benefits of living downtown.

“For a lot of years we didn’t have a lot of residential growth downtown,” President CEO of Downtown Partnership Susan Edmondson. “We have a lot of pent up demand. But it’s something new for folks in Colorado Springs, some people are just used to a different lifestyle but there very intrigued at what it would be like.”

Colorado Springs currently has 3,000 units that were either recently completed, constructed, or will break ground by next year.