Colorado Springs High School students protest sex assault, walk out of class

COLORADO SPRINGS — Marching, waving signs, and chanting phrases such as “I don’t know what you’ve been told, but sexual assaut is getting old,” approximately 100 Mitchell High School students worked to raise attention to issues they say have been ignored by school administrators and others.

While a few teachers, school resource officers, and a few Colorado Springs Police Officers monitored the protest, they did little to interfere with participating students.

A recent email sent to FOX21 News, authored by someone who claimed to be a Mitchell High School student, wrote in part: “Teachers have repeatedly gotten away with sexually assaulting students. We have been silenced and told to ‘leave it in the past.'”

When asked for clarification, a Colorado Springs School District 11 Spokesperson wrote, “Colorado Springs School District 11 takes any allegation of harm to students very seriously. After investigating this information in collaboration with law enforcement, D11 and Mitchell High School administrators feel appropriate steps were taken to address concerns. The investigations concluded with no substantial evidence to indicate escalated action needs to be taken.”

The spokesperson did not elaborate on what concerns had been addressed – nor how many.

Students at other schools and in other districts have coordinated similar demonstrations recently.