Colorado Springs gymnast to compete in Trampoline World Age Group Championship

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ryan Maccagnan is no stranger to competition.

“It takes a lot of hard work, dedication, time, sacrifice, and most of all, it just takes blood, sweat and tears,” Maccagnan said.

At 13 years old, he already holds a few titles.

He placed third on the double mini trampoline at the Trampoline World Age Group Championship in Sofia, Bulgaria in 2017, and placed first in synchronized trampoline in St. Petersburg, Russia last year.

“It’s such an honor,” said Maccagnan.

Now, Maccagnan will represent the U.S. for a third time in Tokyo, Japan later this year, competing in double and synchronized trampoline.

“He’s got a huge amount of difficulty for the 13, 14 year old age group,” said Terri DeVries, head coach of the Tumbling and Trampoline Program at Stars Gymnastics.

Devries says has been training him for 12 years.

“Ryan’s very motivated at his training. He’s very intense, it’s always a hundred percent everyday. Sometimes I have to make him not come to the gym because all he wants to do is train,” said DeVries.

“On Tuesdays and Fridays I train four an a half hours. And on Thursdays and Saturdays I train two and a half hours,” said Maccagnan.

“What you usually see on TV is the elite level, just like the Olympics, all the Olympians are elites. Unfortunately, Ryan is too young to be an open elite or a senior elite. So, he has to still continue in competing in the world age group championships where it’s all broken down by age,” said DeVries.

Devries says Maccagnan is self-funded, meaning he has to pay his own way for traveling for team trials, national championships, and for national training camps.

To help with expenses, he’s fundraising, hoping to make it big in Tokyo.

“It’s so exciting. It’s been such a great journey to see him grow and compete, and grow as an athlete, but grow as a friend and co-athlete to his teammates as well,” DeVries said.

Click here to help with Maccagnan’s fundraising.