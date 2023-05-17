(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, June 24, certified professional fitness coach Sandi Griffin is bringing the inaugural Colorado Springs Health & Fitness Expo to the Colorado Event Center at 3960 Palmer Park Boulevard.

General admission to the event is $8; $5 for First Responders, Military/Veterans, Seniors 55+, and Children ages 10-17. Children under 10 are allowed in for free. Proceeds from the event will benefit Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Program.

Guests can expect to mingle with fitness professionals and hear the stories of Olympians and Paralympic athletes and world champions. Interact and take pictures with top trainers, authors, and athletes while observing bike stunt demos, participate in an interactive anti-bullying seminar, shop for some of the best fitness products from favorite vendors, and enter to win sweepstake giveaways offering over $4,000 worth of gifts and prizes.

“I created this health & fitness expo because Colorado is one of the healthiest places in the country but there are still health and wellness lessons to share with the community!” said Griffin.

Attractions for the expo include:

Giving Campaign to benefit Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention Partnership

Vitalant Mobile Blood Drive

Gnarly B’s Bikes air bag stunt demos

Interactive activities and exhibits for the whole family

Bike demos

50’ jumpy castle obstacle course

Kids activities

Fitness class demos

Sweepstakes Giveaway worth $4k of gifts and prizes

Karate Chop Bullying seminar & podcast

Olympic Athletes

Paralympic Athletes

“Colorado is considered one of the healthier states in the U.S., but there is still work to do,” said the expo.