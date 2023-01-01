Colorado Springs' first baby of 2023 born at UCHealth

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The first baby of 2023 in Colorado Springs was born at 12:29 a.m. at UCHealth Memorial Hospital North on Sunday, Jan. 1.

Courtesy of UCHealth Memorial Hospital North

Courtesy of UCHealth Memorial Hospital North

The baby boy named Kai Miles Thorne weighed in at seven pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20 inches, according to UCHealth. Kai joins his big sister, 13-year-old Millie, as the son of Amanda Mahler and Miles Thorne of Colorado Springs.

UCHealth said baby Kai was originally due on Jan. 11. He was named in honor of a family friend and mentor. His proud parents were presented with a gift basket from the hospital.

Memorial Hospital Central is expecting its first delivery later this morning. In 2022, more than 4,900 babies were born between the two hospitals, stated UCHealth.