COLORADO Springs, Colo. (KDVR) — The ladders firefighters use to get to hard to reach areas to fight flames come in handy when four-legged animals with claws climb high up into a tree.

A cat named Midnight was rescued by Colorado Springs firefighter Johns on Friday. The black feline got pretty far up this tree.

We almost had a cat-astrophe today but luckily Firefighter Johns saved the day and rescued Midnight from this fur-ocious tree pic.twitter.com/9qDVVTxKqC — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 21, 2021

As you can see, the feline’s owner was very happy to get her furry friend back in her arms.