Colorado Springs Fire Fighter dies suddenly off-duty

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) announced the sudden death of active-duty department driver and engineer, Bobby Keese, on Saturday, Oct. 21.

His death was off-duty, and the circumstances of his passing are not fully known yet, according to CSFD. Keese joined CSFD in 1993 and served for 30 years. He followed in his father’s footsteps, both of them serving as a driver and engineer for CSFD.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Fire Department

“He was always willing to help others and served our citizens with excellence. He was an

excellent driver, who poured his knowledge and experience into others while he

enthusiastically coached and mentored them,” said Fire Chief Randy Roybal.

CSFD asked people to respect Keese’s wife, children, and other family member’s privacy during these times.