COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two hikers are being rescued after becoming stranded in Cheyenne Canyon Park.

Emergency personnel have reached the hikers and are now working to bring them down.

According to the fire department, the hikers became stuck near the Mt. Muscoco trailhead.

First responders have been working to reach the hikers for approximately 45 minutes. One hiker is reportedly injured while the other is suffering from cold exposure but can walk.