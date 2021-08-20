Colorado Springs Fire Department to hosts fire service awareness event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Fire Department, the Pikes Peak Community College Fire Science Program and the Tigers AAA Hockey Association will host a fire service awareness event to educate community members on what it takes to be a Colorado Springs Firefighter. The event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Pikes Peak Community College starting at 10:30 a.m.

The Tigers hockey team will be taking the Candidate Physical Ability Test course to learn the tools, skills and teamwork of the job.

The event is the very first community outreach event intended to be hands-on in exposing high schoolers to the career of fire fighting and the field of fire science, emergency medical and emergency management and their respective degrees.

The CPAT will be located in the fenced-in area that sits on the top of the hill at the northwest corner of the campus. As you enter the campus one-way look, turn right into the parking lot and walk up to the course.