Water rescue underway at Rampart Reservoir; dive team being called in

UPDATE: According to CSFD, the initial call for help came in around 2:40 p.m.

UPDATE: FOX21 has confirmed that a water rescue is underway at Rampart Reservoir. A dive team has been called in to help.

ORIGINAL: WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — FOX21 has confirmed that members of the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are responding to the Rampart Reservoir Recreation Area.

Little information is known at this time, however, FOX21 is in contact with CSFD and plans to receive updates.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service (USDA), the Rampart Reservoir is located 4.2 miles east of Woodland Park.

On its website the USDA says “…the road is a rough, rutted, washboard, native surface road and the posted speed limit is 20 mph. Hauling boat or camper trailers can make this drive especially difficult and slow.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.