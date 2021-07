COLORADO SPRINGS — Emergency personnel are working to rescue an injured hiker.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department PIO, the hiker was at Helen Hunt Falls in Cheyenne Canyon.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews are working a trail evacuation for an injured hiker at Helen Hunt Falls, in Cheyenne Canyon. Please avoid the immediate area during the rescue. E13, E5, and BC1 are on scene. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 18, 2021

People are asked to avoid the area while first responders implement a trail evacuation.

Helen Hunt Falls is located in North Cheyenne Cañon Park.