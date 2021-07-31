Colorado Springs Fire Department working rescue mission at Cheyenne Canyon

UPDATE: First responders have reached the victim and are working to bring them down.

According to a fire department official, personnel believe it will be fairly easy to get the victim to safety.

First responders have been keeping a close eye on the weather as storms are expected to roll through the area later in the day.

#coloradospringsfire is performing a #trailevac in the area of Gold Camp Rd at Tunnel 1 for a patient with a medical problem. Reminder to be prepared for significant weather moving into the area throughout the early afternoon today — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) July 31, 2021

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department is working a rescue operation at Cheyenne Canyon.

Initial reports indicate emergency personnel are responding to an area near Captain Jack’s Trail, specifically Gold Camp and Tunnel #1.

First responders are planning to execute a trail evacuation using motorized bikes.

Captain Jacks’ trail is about 2.55 miles from the trailhead to the top of High Drive and about .9 miles from the top of High Drive to a saddle behind Mt. Buckhorn. It allows hikers, bicyclists, equestrians, and motorcycles.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information is released.