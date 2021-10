COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is encouraging the community to learn how to lower the number of fires during Fire Prevention Week.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, from noon till 4p.m., CSFD and its trusty mascot, Sparky, will be set up at the YMCA at First and Main.

Participants can snag a free smoke alarm, visit Sparky, explore a fire engine, and play games for prizes.

Visit the pop-up event at 3035 New Center Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80922.