Colorado Springs Fire Department breaks ground on Fire Station 23

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Fire Department celebrated the groundbreaking of Fire Station 23 on Monday, Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m.

Station 23 will function in the community as both a fire station and a radio shop for the City of Colorado Springs. The estimated cost for the project will be 5 million dollars and is expected to be complete by July 2022.

Currently, Engine 23 is housed out of the fire department headquarters where the firefighters there have been living in repurposed training rooms and offices. Engine 23 has become one of the busiest engines in the city, making the building of full-time quarters beneficial for all of the firefighters living and working there.

Mayor John Suthers, Chief of Staff Jeff Greene and the CSFD Command Staff attended the groundbreaking ceremony as well as contractors for the project, Mark Young Construction.



