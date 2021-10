COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Colorado Springs Fire Department is at the scene of a small fire in the Spring Creek S.C. shopping mall.

The following was tweeted out regarding the fire:

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a small fire at 1720 S. Circle Dr. Fire was controlled by fire sprinklers in the building. FF’s will be on scene controlling the sprinkler flow. No damage to any other units in the building pic.twitter.com/y5Z9tTcwGW — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 7, 2021

The fire is already under control.