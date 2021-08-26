Colorado Springs Fine Arts center Museum to present Quevedo exhibit Oct. 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ronny Quevedo’s art is coming to the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College in the exhibit called “Ronny Quevedo: at the line” starting Friday, Oct. 1 starting at noon and ending at 5:00 p.m. and ending Sunday, Dec. 5.

The public opening, reception and artist talk will be Friday, Oct. 1 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

This will be Quevedo’s very first solo exhibit in Colorado, presenting his identity through the lens of a fractured past. The materials utilized are gold leaf, wax, muslin, plastic crates, carbon and pattern paper.

“Overarching the exhibition is an understanding of multiple origins,” said Quevedo, “I reference personal geographies, various notions of identities, and multiple diasporas to consider the development of individual identity.”



Many large-scale works will be featured in the exhibit, including a floor installation made of reclaimed wood sourced from a professional basketball court. Historical, archaeological aspects are featured within his art, such as Mesoamerican ball courts, basketball courts and soccer fields.

Katja Rivera, the curator of contemporary art at the museum, said, “Quevedo’s compelling works are thoughtfully constructed and bring together a carefully selected arrangement of forms and materials. His work interrogates the formation of linear history by placing seemingly disparate references, places, and sites in conversation with one another through visual form.”



A roundtable conversation with the artist, Victoria Lyall, Federick and Jan Mayer and Jorge Pérez will be open and available to the public on Thursday, Nov. 4 starting at 6:00 p.m. Quevedo’s work will be the main focus on the discussion within its context “ReVisión: Art in the Americas” at the Denver Art Museum. The discussion will be moderated by FAC Curator of Contemporary Art Katja Rivera.



To make a reservation to visit the museum, click here or by calling the box office at (719) 634-5583.



Quevedo was born in 1981 in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and his art has been featured at both the global and national level at the Whitney Museum of American Art; Perez Art Museum Miami; Elizabeth Dee Gallery; The Drawing Center; the Queens Museum; The Bronx Museum of the Arts; and Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, and more. In 2017, he won the Blade of Grass Fellowship for Social Engaged Art and the 2016 Queens Museum/Jerome Foundation Fellowship for Emerging Artists. Quevedo achieved his MFA from the Yale School of Art in 2013 and BFA from The Cooper Union in 2003.