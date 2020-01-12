Colorado Springs crafters help Australia during devastating wildfire

COLORADO SPRINGS – A group of crafters worked for several hours on Saturday to sow several different items to send to wildlife rescues in Australia.

Major fires have caused complete destruction on millions of acres. The fires have claimed the lives of dozens of people and killed an estimated half a billion wildlife.

Wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organizations Down Under have asked for not only monetary donations but different types of pouches for the injured and orphaned. One group right here in Colorado Springs decided to help.

They asked those coming to help out to bring machines, looms, needles, and hooks and join us for a few hours of camaraderie and crafting.

Once the items are finished they will be shipped overseas to a group in need. The pouches will be used for young wildlife like kangaroos, koalas, and other small wildlife.

If you weren’t able to make this meeting but still want to help you can. Several organizations have been set up across the United States to help with the aftermath of these fires.

You can check the Animal Rescue Craft Guild’s Facebook page to see what items are still needed.

If you have made stuff on your own you can send items directly to ARCCG Newcastle, 26 Cadell Ave., Mayfield NSW, Australia 2304.